VSL// Hear the greatest writers of the twentieth century

It’s both a fault and virtue of great literature that we seldom have a chance to hear the unfiltered voice of the author. But with the recent launching of The Paris Review’s free online archive of interviews with many literary giants, that’s no longer entirely true.

The preeminent literary quarterly not only published the work of many of the previous century’s most influential English-language authors, it also interviewed them about, among other subjects, living, writing and their works. In an amazing turn, these interviews—annotated and meaty—are now available to anyone with Internet access and a few hours to themselves. The collection spans six decades, starting in the 1950s, and includes the greats from that time to this one, including, among many others, Faulkner, Capote, Hemingway, Nabokov, McCarthy, Didion and Morrison. We so often read these writers’ works without knowing much about the people who wrote them—here’s your chance to meet those mysterious characters who dwell behind the pen.

