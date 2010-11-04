Good Morning, Chelsea Handler!

Congratulations on the NBC pilot, Ms. Handler! Hearing news of a multi-camera sitcom based on your memoir Are You There Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea brought to us by the lady behind Dharma and Greg and Caroline in the City? Basically perfect rainy Thursday news. We blame Zucker somehow.

Nah, we’re just messing with you. We don’t watch sitcoms anyway, so it’s totally inoffensive. Plus, at least it’s based on a book, and not Twitter, right? Although James Wolcott did just call your latest book “an exercise in brand extension intended to keep the franchise going and give her something new to promote, similar to Sarah Palin’s star-spangled poops in hardcover.”

Can’t wait to hear the theme song!

Love,

The Observer