It’s Free to Look: Dressing Up a Park Avenue ‘Dowager’

While Park Avenue may be the plushest street in the city, not all of its buildings can be the best. This is how noted real estate and architecture writer Carter Horsley describes 575 Park Avenue on his site City Realty: “With its dark buff-colored brick façade with terra-cotta trim and a limestone base, the Beekman Hotel, as it is known, has the appearance of a dusty and sedate dowager: elegantly conservative, but a bit dour.”

This $2.1 million two-bedroom in the building does its best to make up for its comely exterior with a beautiful and spacious living room, though perhaps it tips into overcompensation when it comes to the garish foyer gallery and the retro kitchen. Still, with good bones–one glimpse at the floor and ceiling is all it takes to confirm prewar credentials–plus a doorman and maid, all it should take is a little help from one’s architect to turn this diamond in the rough into a real gem.

SLIDESHOW: 575 Park Avenue>>

mchaban [at] observer.com | @mc_nyo