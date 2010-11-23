Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Fairy Tale Engagement Announcement Tops Network TV Ratings

Prince William and the object of his affection, princess-to-be Kate Middleton, caused quite a stir this week when they announced that they would finally tie the knot, after eight years together. This is a big deal for people under the sovereignty of royals!

Perhaps us Americans don’t care to quite the same extent – that is, unless you’re jealous of Kate for bagging the man in line for the throne of England. Or, for that matter, jealous of Will for bagging Kate Middleton, the stunning 28-year-old former classmate of the prince’s whose ubiquity is about to save the magazine industry. Just try not to buy a Harper’s Bazaar with Kate on the cover. The wedding will take place at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, and expect to be seeing a lot of Will & Kate leading up to then.

Anyway, Michael Calderone at The Cutline reports that the engagement was the most-covered event on broadcast networks this week, according to the Pew Reasearch Center’s Project for Excellence in Journalism. The love fest took up 18 percent of the weekly newshole.

So what’s the key takeaway here? Well, a lot of people saw Prince William admit to not knowing how long he’d been with Kate. That’s what we call great television!

nfreeman at observer.com |@nfreeman1234