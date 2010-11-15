Real Estate Manager Takes 66K for 11 Years at 622 Third

622 Third Avenue

Eloise might be lonely at the Plaza, but at least her building manager will have plenty of company in its new home.

Cooper Square Realty, which markets the iconic hotel’s luxury condos, has scored its own fancy digs at Charles Cohen‘s bustling 622 Third Avenue. The 66,000-square-foot lease comes even before the ink has dried on Mr. Cohen’s mega-lease with Meredith Corporation just up the block.

The city’s largest residential property management firm will take the 14th, 15th and part of the 16th floors for at least 11 years. It will migrate east from offices at 6 East 43rd Street.

Mr. Cohen took over the 39-story former Blue Cross headquarters in 1999, and it’s been busy pretty much ever since. This summer two tenants, Third Avenue Holdings and J. Frank Associates, also took 80,000 square feet of space. The 1 million-square-foot building now has only 13,000 square feet of space vacant, according to the press release. Asking rents are in the low $50s per square foot.

“We’re delighted that discriminating space users, and in this case one of New York’s leading real estate firms, continue to be attracted to our buildings,” Mr. Cohen said in a statement.

Mark Jaccom and Mark Friedman of Colliers International represented the tenant. A Cushman & Wakefield team of Bruce Mosler, Arthur Mirante, Joseph Cabrera and David Glassman, along with David Nevins of Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation, represented the owner.

The New York Post first had news of the deal.