Senate education committee passes anti-bullying bill

The “Anti-Bullying Bill of Rights” emerged from the Senate Education Committee this morning, and is expected to be approved by the Assembly Education Committee later today.

A-3466 is designed to combat harassment, intimidation and bullying among students.

“The truth is that every day there is a student in an elementary school, high school or even a college who feels a sense of fear and emotional dread every time he or she steps foot into the school building or signs onto the internet,” said Assemblwoman Vainieri Huttle (D-Englewood), a prime sponsor of the bipartisan legislation. “The negative impacts can be life long. For some students, it will hinder their academic performance. For others, it will mean something unspeakably worse. This bill is about changing the culture that drives these incidents and ensuring that when they do occur, they are properly addressed.”