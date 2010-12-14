Blogs

Awl Grown Up! Management and Paychecks Come to Gawker’s Arty Offspring

We sincerely can’t get enough good news about these guys.

The Awl will begin paying writers in January, reports The Cutline. After working under Pageview-bonusmeister Nick Denton, The Awl‘s founding editors Choire Sicha and Alex Balk have settled upon a profit-sharing model which “does not reward pageview hustling.”

In their big David Carr debut, Awl publisher David Cho said that they expect to bring in over a million dollars in annual revenue in the next 18 months. They’re just two years old.

You, too, can be a part of the budding, just empire! They are hiring a part-time managing editor–the first paid, non-founder position.

