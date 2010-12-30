Good Morning, Snooki!

Snooki, the city nixed MTV’s plans to drop you in a ball from their Times Square studios on New Years Eve. For this modest retention of dignity, we say “good morning” to you.

We know it’s tough to say “no” to your boss. How could you turn down MTV’s request to put you in a ball and lower you in a terrifying mirror image of the real ball dropping at midnight? Actually that sounds pretty easy to turn down. It sounds like something out of the coliseum, though, as you may know, the Romans were the original Italian-Americans.

Anyway, this is a good day for you. We truly hope you’re relieved and not disappointed.

Love,

The Observer