Google Maps users will now be able to pull up directions, even when they’re underground or getting spotty cell service.

Android chief Andy Rubin gave a sneek peek of the new Google Maps App at the D Mobile Conference yesterday.

The new maps app uses 100 times less data, meaning an entire map of New York could easily be stored on a mobile.

Bonus upgrade, sweet 3-D renderings.

