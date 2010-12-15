Lloyd Blankfein Is So Proud of His Expensive Art

Apparently it wasn’t enough for Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein that a bunch of hot shot architects like SHoP, Office dA and Gensler had their way with the interior of his firm’s new building. He also had to throw a gaggle of art on the walls. CNBC reports:

Lloyd was overheard bragging to one extremely powerful hedge fund manager and renowned contemporary art collector (Richard Prince, Cindy Sherman, Andy Warhol among his acquisitions) to the penny what the canvas cost. “Guess how much?” “Three?” “No.” “Four?” “No.” Blankfein flashes five fingers, says “Five….Five!” and breaks into a big wide grin.

Surely Lloyd Blankfein was not counting mere pennies. What hedge fund managers would have been impressed with a five-cent painting? Unless maybe one of his kids drew it? Even then, the hedge fund managers would just be acting impressed, to be polite. And what kind of father would think his child’s painting was only worth five cents? Something isn’t adding up here, so we’re going to go ahead and assume Mr. Blankfein meant five million dollars.

