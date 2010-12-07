On the Market: Real Estate Meets Real Housewives; Third Ave Is First; Surprise Property Tax Hike?

3 Columbus fight entering the final round [Crain’s]
Watch out Shake Shack: Jimmy’s Wayback Burgers coming to Downtown Brooklyn [Brownstoner]
Dubai buying up more of Cooper Square, namely the funky hotel of the same name [Curbed]
Sabra leaving Queens — boycott the hummus? [News]
If real estate is blood sport, we’ve been without a reality show too long [Curbed]
Cuozzo: Third Avenue outperforming other office submarkets [Post]
Touring Times Square with Wyclef Jean [Journal]
Silverstein Properties named one of the city’s best bosses [Real Deal]
Jackson Heights business owners just can’t get along [Times]
A surprise property tax hike? [Journal]