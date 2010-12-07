Elsewhere

On the Market: Real Estate Meets Real Housewives; Third Ave Is First; Surprise Property Tax Hike?

By

3 Columbus fight entering the final round [Crain’s]

Watch out Shake Shack: Jimmy’s Wayback Burgers coming to Downtown Brooklyn [Brownstoner]

Dubai buying up more of Cooper Square, namely the funky hotel of the same name [Curbed]

Sabra leaving Queens — boycott the hummus? [News]

If real estate is blood sport, we’ve been without a reality show too long [Curbed]

Cuozzo: Third Avenue outperforming other office submarkets [Post]

Touring Times Square with Wyclef Jean [Journal]

Silverstein Properties named one of the city’s best bosses [Real Deal]

Jackson Heights business owners just can’t get along [Times]

A surprise property tax hike? [Journal]

On the Market: Real Estate Meets Real Housewives; Third Ave Is First; Surprise Property Tax Hike?
Filed Under: Home, Real Estate, Elsewhere