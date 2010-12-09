On the Market: Serious Sheepshead Bay Polluters; NYU’s Sexton: Village Loves Us; Tourists See More Theater Than NYers

Must read: 154 angry, earnest comments from our Co-op vs. Whole Foods story [Brownstoner]
Stunning shot of the High Line, taking root at 23rd Street [ArchPaper]
Condos lighting up for the holidays to stir holiday spirit, buyers [Post]
Public advocate proposes bill to ensure heat and hot water for all [WNYC]
Four businesses have been polluting Sheepshead Bay for 7 years [Times]
NYC office rents “flatlining” next year [Crain’s]
Toll Brothers says market will recover in 2012 [Real Deal]
NYU keeps telling itself the Village really loves it–no, really [Curbed]
Tourists go to the theater more than we do [News]
Why not start a brokerage in the middle of a housing slump? [Journal]
Fancy Cassa condo sues contractor for $30 million [Crain’s]
Own a botched Bowery landmark [Curbed]