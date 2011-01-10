A stupendously good band you may have missed out on

Graeme Downes, the lead singer of the 1980s New Zealand band the Verlaines, wrote a doctoral thesis with the title “Mahler and Progressive Tonality: An Axial System of Tonality Applied to the Music of Mahler and 19th-Century Antecedents.” Not to worry: The Verlaines’ music isn’t a wannabe-classical affair of fusty orchestral arrangements and roundabout harmonic maneuvers. Instead, with its roughly twanging guitars and energetically ambling pace, it’s a canonical statement of the indie-rock creed, and Pavement might never have gotten out of Stockton without it.

The Verlaines’ classical references and related literary allusions—“You’ll only end up like Rimbaud / Get shot by Verlaine”—aren’t exactly hidden, but they’re not obtrusive, either. They remind me of those scruffy collegiate intellectuals who somehow got away with carrying Nietzsche paperbacks in the back pockets of their torn jeans. In “Death and the Maiden,” the harmony keeps wavering wistfully between major and minor, as in Schubert’s quartet of the same name or Mahler’s Sixth Symphony, but Downes might just as likely have nabbed the trick from Love’s “The Red Telephone.” Only the Viennese Romantics, however, could have given him the middle section of the song, where a drunkenly waltzing café band barges into modern bohemia and sounds perfectly at home. Schubert stoned in front of the TV is the general vibe of the Verlaines’ oeuvre.

The Flying Nun label, which released the early Verlaines albums as well as epoch-making records by the Clean, the Chills, the Bats, and the Tall Dwarfs, was lost for a while in corporate limbo, but its catalog is now back in the hands of its founder, Roger Shepherd. “He was one of the most genius A&R people in the world,” Downes recently said of Shepherd. “When an album came out, you would buy it without having heard it.” The classics of New Zealand indie rock are reemerging in crisp reissues; Juvenilia, which collects 15 of the Verlaines’ earliest recordings, is a perfect place to start listening.

—Alex Ross is The New Yorker’s music critic. His most recent book is Listen to This.

