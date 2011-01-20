Apple Bloggers Trounce Bank Analysts in Calling Quarterly Earnings

In the battle between Apple-obsessed bloggers and Wall Street professionals charged with making calls on the company’s quarterly earnings, the wonky financiers took a hefty drubbing, according to analysis by Philip Elmer-DeWitt at Fortune.

By Elmer-DeWitt’s reckoning, the top nine calls made about Apple’s recent fiscal first-quarter earnings release came from bloggers. The only analyst to enter the top 10 was tenth-place Yair Reiner of Oppenheimer.

Howard Lindzon, founder and CEO of StockTwits, says that analyzing who guessed Apple’s quarterly metrics most accurately is more a parlor game than a serious indication of an analyst’s worth. Instead he suggests that analysts who can turn their findings into profitable investments are the ones who deserve the most crediti.

Nevertheless, with a loved stock like Apple, the notion that bloggers took Wall Street pros out to the woodshed this past quarter makes for great copy and fun reading. Just check out the chart below. Bloggers in blue, analysts in red.

mtaylor [at] observer.com | @mbrookstaylor