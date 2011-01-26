Gilmore heads to lobbying firm as legal counsel

The Partners of 1868 Public Affairs announced today that George Gilmore has joined the firm.

The Ocean County Republican Committee chairman since 1996 and former member of Governor Chris Christie’s Transition Team, will join the firm as Legal Counsel, assisting clients in all areas of practice, according to a release this morning issued by 1868 Public Affairs.

The move positions Gilmore as a business ally of former Assemblyman Leroy Jones’s of 1868 Public Affais, a Democrat who served in the 1990s and friend of Essex County Executive Joe DiVincenzo.

Gilmore served as chairman of the New Jersey Republican Chairman’s Association from 1998-2006. He has previously served as Legal Counsel to the New Jersey Republican State Committee, New Jersey Republican State Senate Office and the Republican Apportionment Commission. He served as Chairman of the Congressional Reapportionment Commission in 2001.

He was New Jersey Chairman of the Giuliani for President campaign in 2008 and is currently New Jersey State Chair of GOPAC, on which he also serves as a member of the National Board of Directors.