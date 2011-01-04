In a new year, Gordon dogged for success with shared services/consolidation bills

Never a direct target for Reform Jersey Now even though the once shadowy group allied with Gov. Chris Christie took a couple of shots at his districtmates, state Sen. Bob Gordon (D-Fair Lawn) is fighting back with bills he says go to the heart of New Jersey’s tax crisis.

Haunted by visions of state Sen. Paul Sarlo (D-Wood-Ridge), Republicans aren’t biting early.

A frontline proponent of consolidation and shared services since 2006, who now stands poised to have the second of two of bills clear committee next week, Gordon claims the bulk of Christie’s proposed reforms nibble around the edges.

“Call Assemblywoman Connie Wagner and Assemblywoman Joan Voss” and tell them to pass the governor’s reforms, say the glossy Reform Jersey now mailers.

It’s hype, as far as Gordon is concerned.

But critics of the origins of Democratic Party passion for shared services grouse over Gordon’s legislation from last year, which they say aimed ultimately at a deal specificially involving parceling the tiny town of Teterboro into receiver municipalities as part of vision conceived by Sarlo. However noble his own motives, Gordon can’t shake the storyline. Shared services? Great, says the GOP, but the fact that Sarlo’s brother was a councilman in Little Ferry and stood to gain the cadillac pieces of Teterboro, including prime hotel development, wrong-ended a potentially right-ended policy point from the get-go.

Whatever obstacles Gordon hit early with Teterboro in a drama fatally grafted to the 2010 budget process, the 38th District senator wants to clear now – in the context of a bigger debate – with new bills focused on consolidation in a more general sense.

Sarlo’s pitch to the front office was he would for the budget if the governor would back Teterboro.

Now Gordon’s pitch to the GOP is to stop using Teterboro as a boogieman.

“This has no relation to Teterboro,” said Gordon, who has worked the consolidation issue lately to help merge Merchantville and Cherry Hill, two communities that mutually want to combine.

“Forgetting about the process that unfolded around Teterboro, can my colleagues on the other side justify the existence of a municplaity with 38 people, a $5.3 million mucnipal budget, 23 public employees, some earning six-figure salaires, at a time when we’re trying to promote muncipal efficiency and trying to reduce costs? Is that what they’re supporting?”

The senator’s interest and work on shared services predates state Senate President Steve Sweeney’s (D-West Depford) similar protestation of Christie’s toolkit package, but the gist is the same, he says.

“The bills I have mesh together very well with what Steve has been saying,” Gordon told PolitickerNJ.com, in reference to S2464, which provides tax relief for certain non-residential property owners and tenants in consolidated muncipalities; and S2465, which permits combination of voter permits and application by municipal governing body for approval of municipal consolidation study commission by the Local Finance Board.

“I’m disappointed the governor has not made shared services more a part of his remedy. If you look at how much we spend on municipal government, it’s the same if not more than what we spend on state government. These bills provide some mechanisms to shift the economy more in the direction of private sector growth. I don’t understand why we have this ideological disconnect. Yes, I hear the great concern about home rule, but I would argue we can preserve those things while still achieving economies of scale.”

The great example, says Gordon, is Woodbridge, which folds ten distinct communities into one municipal council and mayor.

“I would welcome the governor joining us in doing this, but when I went before the budget committee with the tax shield bill, all Republicans either abstained or voted no,” Gordon said. “I think we should add consolidation to the toolkit those will be the tools with the sharpest edges and most impact. I would like these bills to be biparitsan.”

State senators Kevin O’Toole (R-Cedar Grove) and Joe Pennacchio (R-Montville) were among the budget committee members who voted no on S2464 (S2465 is the bill due before Community and Urban Affairs next week).

Pennacchio didn’t like the bill on its face.

“State taxpayers will be on the hook for local government,” said the senator. “My district is always on the short end anyway. I have a problem with injecting New Jersey state taxpayers into district by district consolidation. It’s not fair.”

O’Toole said he wasn’t happy with the process.

“If you’re going to obliterate a town you have to vet it and have a thoughtful study,” he said. “People are open to the concept as long as we can get beyond the politics.”

Given the Teterboro pall and heir own shared services inducement bills, including 2024 and 2025 by state Sen. Joe Kyrillos (R-Middletown), the GOP doesn’t think Christie will ultimately sign the bills if they make it off the floor.

But Gordon is determinedly hopeful.

“If the governor does not sign something like this, then he should say clearly that he does not support consolidation – that that is not an approach to saving taxpapyer dollars,” said the senator. “I cannot imagine him saying that. He prefers grassroots approaches that are supported to all the stakeholders involved. That’s what we’re doing. We’re just trying to give citizens some tools to make those decisions themselves. It’s a bipartisan, non-ideological issue.”

Chair of the community affairs committee, state Sen. Jeff Van Drew said he whole-heartedly supports Gordon’s bills.

“It’s another tool,” said Van Drew. “The bottom line is we are in fiscal armageddon. It’s going to take a lot of discipline and restraint. They are a piece of the puzzle.”