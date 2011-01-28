It's Free to Look: That Suburban Feel Steps from the Bedford L

Williamsburg seems to be suffering a bit of an identity crisis. Camel rode the town’s reputation as “the most famous hipster neighborhood” in its controversial ad campaign last year; yet more recently the prospect of a new neighbor–an unwiedly and uncool Marshalls–threatens to temper some of Williamsburg’s badness. Through it all, confused or wary house-hunters still have one good reason to consider this Brooklyn neighborhood: it does have some rather lovely houses.

So if Williamsburg is going suburban, why not buy a surban-feeling townhouse there?

We mean that in a good way, as this three-family home has a certain quaint charm to it. The $2.19 million townhouse contains soaring ceilings, wood floors, French doors, historic detailing and a built-in library. The Prudential Douglas Elliman listing promises a “prime area,” surrounded by “trendy shops, restaurants, galleries” and “endless views”. Never mind the fact the upper floors may someday have a million-dollar view of a rather provincial chain “shop”–potential buyers may find the view from the terrace, overlooking a private garden and rare fruit orchard, more than a little redeeming.

