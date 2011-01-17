Morning Read: A Day in Your Celebration

In the wake of the Giffords shooting, a new civility in Washington.

Cuomo is threatening to shut down state government in early April if the Legislature refuses to pass a new budget that slashes spending by an unprecedented $10 billion, Fred Dicker reports.



The Post has an idea about what Cuomo’s first plan of action should be: Scrap the state-mandated seniority system used to lay off teachers.



Scott Stringer has raised the most money of any 2013 mayoral hopeful, but Anthony Weiner has the most on hand.



Kirsten Gillibrand and Rev. Al Sharpton are teaming up for a push to link black churches with federal agencies and programs.



Andrew Cuomo has hired Erik Bottcher, a former key aide to Christine Quinn, a possible signal that he plans a gay marriage push.



Chuck Schumer: If military candidates admit illegal drug use, that information should be shared with the FBI so they can’t buy a gun.



As Shelly Silver leads the fight against hydrofracking, his lawfirm, Weitz &Luxenberg, is trying to drum up lawsuits against the practice in other states.



The Medicaid Redesign Team may not in fact be meeting all over the state.

Governors around the country are preaching the same message.



Schumer wants to stop imprisoned felons from filing bogus tax returns.



Senate Democrats won’t reveal how they are conducting their internal probe into the AEG scandal.

Fred LeBrun looks at Andrew Cuomo’s staffing parlor game.



Cuomo is vowing to collect Indian casino taxes.



Chris Christie denied again that he would run in 2012, but hinted that a run could come later.