The legislative reapportionment committee will hold two public hearings Saturday in order to get public input on the redistricting process.

The first meeting will be held at 9:30 AM at the Rutgers University, Camden Campus Center Multipurpose Room, Main Level, 3rd Street between Cooper and Pearl Streets, Camden, New Jersey.

The second is scheduled for 2:30 PM at the Toms River Municipal Building, 33 Washington Street, Town Council Chambers, 2nd Floor, Toms River, New Jersey.