The 11 Magazine Covers We’ll See in 2011

Mag: New York

Why: Now that Hugo Lindgren has poached the talented culture critic Sam Anderson from New York, Adam Moss's magazine is going to have to find a way to fill the void. How, we ask, can New York deliver longform gems like Anderson's sprawling James Franco profile? Well, there always the other Franco. Wait, who? Oh yeah -- Dave Franco. What, never heard of him? Not a fan of the television show Privileged? Don't remember the younger Franco's dynamite performance as "Greg the Soccer Player" in Superbad? Your loss, dude.

But who should Adam Moss recruit to write this 10,000-word-plus cover story, "The Other Franco Project." Does Sam Anderson have a kid brother? Paging Dave Anderson! Is there a Dave Anderson out there!

Getty Images