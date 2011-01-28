Trash talk Bible style

Seeing former Gov. Brendan Byrne on the Chamber train standing alongside state Sen. Tom Kean Jr. brought back memories of one of the great slogans in New Jersey campaign history.

Running in the 1977 Republican gubernatorial primary for the right to challenge Byrne in the general election, Tom Kean Sr.’s camp went all biblical with the slogan “Byrned up? Let’s raise Kean.”

Kean lost that primary to former Senate President Raymond Bateman, who was soundly defeated by Byrne. Word has it that if Kean had won the primary, Byrne’s camp was readying its own brand of Genesis trash talk with the slogan “Kean Isn’t Able.”

Kean of course went on to win two terms as governor of the state, while Byrne was recently elected to the New Jersey Hall of Fame.