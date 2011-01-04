Zogby Poll: Christie beats fellow Republicans in prez matchup and leads Obama, 43-40%

Hobbled by snowstorm press and amping up the anti-“Obamacare” rhetoric in a Sean Hannity interview yesterday, Gov. Chris Christie comfortably leads a field of potential GOP contenders and barely beats President Barack Obama in a head-to-head, according to a Zogby Interactive poll released this week.

The combative New Jersey governor is the only Republican who beats Obama.

Here’s the breakdown among hypothetical Republican presidential candidates, according to Zogby’s poll, conducted from Dec. 30-Jan. 3: Christie 27%, Mitt Romney 17%; Sarah Palin 16%, Mike Huckabee 14%, Mitch Daniels 5%, Tim Pawlenty 2%, John Thune 2%, not sure/other 18%.

Conservative Republicans gave Christie his best mark (28%), followed by 18% for Palin, 15% for Huckabee and 14% for Romney. Born-Again-Christians also favor Christie, 27%. Romney leads Christie among moderate Republicans, 28-23%.

The poll shows Christie fairing best (36 and 33% respectively) among the 18-29 and 30-49 age groups.

Here are the poll’s results of all voters: Obama 40%, Christie 43%; Obama 41% Romney 41%; Obama 42% Huckabee 39%; Obama 41% Pawlenty 38%; Obama 40% Daniels 36%; Obama 45% Palin 38%; and Obama 42% and Thune 33%.

Both Christie and Romney lead Obama among independent voters. For Christie, that margin is 42%-29%; and for Romney, 39%-31%. Of the listed Republicans, Palin does the worst against Obama among independents, losing 38%-32%.

According to Zogby, Obama loses to each of the Republicans among voters over age 65; and trails by the biggest margins to Romney (51%-38%) and Christie (49%-39%).

“Christie’s blunt talk about public employees and his aggressive actions on the New Jersey state budget have made him very popular both within the Republican Party and with independents,” said pollster John Zogby. “His style and appearance would present quite the contrast to that of the President. He adds not only an alternative governing philosophy, but also real efforts at cutting spending. If he decided to run, Christie could quickly oust Romney as the favorite of establishment Republicans. Our results are not good news for Palin. She isn’t winning independents, and despite her star power with conservatives, she is not their first choice to take on Obama.”

Two weeks after his allies slapped at least one fellow Republican county committee chairman for flirting with the prospect of a Minnesota sit-down with Pawlenty two years ahead of the 2012 presidential election, Christie hit a big embankment of bad press when he took his family to Florida and avoided a New Jersey blizzard.

Two-thousand and seventy-three likely voters participated in the poll, which has a margin of error of +/-2.2%. “The subset of 746 Republican likely voters has a margin of error of +/-3.7%. A sampling of Zogby International’s online panel, which is representative of the adult population of the U.S., was invited to participate. Slight weights were added to region, party, age, race, religion, gender, and education to more accurately reflect the population.”