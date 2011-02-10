Diane Kruger Cool With Pigeons

Tavi Gevinson, Jason Wu, Amy Fine Collins and other fashion types congratulated Diane Kruger on surviving her March Glamour cover shoot involving pigeons with a dinner at Fedora last night. Touching a pigeon ranks among many New Yorkers’ deepest fears, but Kruger was pretty cool about the whole thing. She told Daily Intel:

“Hey, I’m game for anything […] it didn’t give me the creeps at all. I was just happy it didn’t shit on me, to be honest with you. You know, it’s a pigeon.”

Kruger’s advice to young women in the accompanying Glamour article (“Ask questions. Surround yourself with people who will help you advance. You should be smart enough to know that you don’t know everything. But you have to believe in yourself. I certainly do.”) reminds us of Tracy Jordan’s advice for pigeons.

