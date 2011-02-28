Former Health Commissioner Richard Daines Dies at 60

Richard Daines, the former state health commissioner, passed away this weekend, Michael Bloomberg announced at the start of his press conference at Metrotech in Brooklyn, this morning.

Daines was appointed by Governor Eliot Spitzer in 2007, and subsequently worked under Governor David Paterson. Among his notable efforts, he sought to curb the intake of sugary drinks with a Youtube video highlighting the beverages health effects in rather blunt, plain language.

Bloomberg said Daines may have passed away of a heart attack.

UPDATE: Governor Andrew Cuomo just sent this statement, mourning Daines’ passing: