Former Health Commissioner Richard Daines Dies at 60

Richard Daines, the former state health commissioner, passed away this weekend, Michael Bloomberg announced at the start of his press conference at Metrotech in Brooklyn, this morning.
Daines was appointed by Governor Eliot Spitzer in 2007, and subsequently worked under Governor David Paterson. Among his notable efforts, he sought to curb the intake of sugary drinks with a Youtube video highlighting the beverages health effects in rather blunt, plain language.
Bloomberg said Daines may have passed away of a heart attack.
UPDATE: Governor Andrew Cuomo just sent this statement, mourning Daines’ passing:
“I was shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing this weekend of Dr. Richard F. Daines. Dr. Daines worked tirelessly to improve the health of all New Yorkers, and his knowledge and deep faith has left a lasting impression on all those who worked with him. This is a tremendous loss not just for the state, but for the entire medical community. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Dr. Daines’ wife Linda, his three children, William, Katherine and Andrew, his parents, siblings and friends.”