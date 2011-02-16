GOP sources confirm probable 2nd District Polistina/Amodeo/Brown ticket

Sources close to the Atlantic County GOP confirm Harry Hurley’s radio report that Chris Brown of Ventnor has the support required to be the second party nominee for the Assembly in the 2nd District now that Freeholder Frank Formica has ended his own feel-out phase and backs Brown.

Last night, Assemblyman John Amodeo (R-Margate) kicked off his re-election bid nearly two weeks after his running mate, Assemblyman Vince Polistina (R-Egg Harbor Twp.) launched his challenge of state Sen. Jim Whelan (D-Atlantic City).

Both Formica and Brown were present at the event, as was Assembly Minority Leader Alex DeCroce (R-Parsippany) and Assembly Minority Conference Leader Jon Bramnick (R-Westfield).