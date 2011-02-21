Morning Read: Money Matters

The Barrons started a chant of “shame on you” to Cuomo at an ethnic unity dinner.

City Councilman Robert Jackson led a similar chant earlier in the day.

Both Skelos and Silver are reportedly working against the passage of the budget, privately.

Interviews were held to fill Chris Lee’s seat. The GOP will likely announce their replacement tonight.

Tea Partiers are ready to fight the GOP’s endorsement, however, and are gearing up for a fight.

The Manhattan DA has it out for the Independent Party.

State Sen. Malcolm Smith says Cuomo’s communication skills leave room for improvement.

Gov. Chris Christie, famous for his challenges to unions early in his tenure, remained vague when asked about his thoughts on the union situation in Wisconsin.

He also stayed mum on how much weight he has lost recently.

The state spent $376,464 to kick Hiram Monserrate out of office.

Cuomo’s pick for DMV is having her campaign contributions pored over.

Unnecessary hospital visits have cost the state $1.4 billion in extra Medicaid payments.

Conservatives are beginning to like the idea of Donald Trump as a presidential candidate.

State legislators spent $7.8 million on mail to their constituents last year, right about the average amount for an election year.

Cuomo doesn’t care for sharing: schools who share services will still face the same cuts as others.

The long and costly process of disciplining tenured teachers is getting in the way of budget cuts, which will have many fired.

Two city council members and one District Attorney are licenced gun owners.

A salute to the Presidents of Hollywood.