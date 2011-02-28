Robert W. Singer (R-Ocean)

Senator Robert W. Singer is serving his twenty-third year in the New Jersey State Legislature. He served three terms in the General Assembly, where he acted as Majority Whip from 1992 to 1993.

Senator Singer represents the 30th District, which includes parts of Ocean, Monmouth, Burlington and Mercer counties.

In the upper house of the New Jersey Legislature, Senator Singer served as Republican Majority Leader from 2002 to 2003, and presently serves as Republican Conference Leader. The lawmaker is also the senior member of the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee and a member of the Senate Economic Growth Committee.

In addition to his New Jersey State Senate committees, Senator Singer is currently on the New Jersey Commission on Science and Technology.

The lawmaker has been acknowledged at both the state and national levels for his recognition and support of the technology industry.

Furthermore, in addition to his duties in the State Legislature, Senator Singer has been a member of the Lakewood Township Committee for thirty years, and has been Mayor four times on that local governing body.

Some of his civic affiliations include service on the Ocean County Board of Health as Vice Chairman, the Board of Trustees of Georgian Court University in Lakewood and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Monmouth-Ocean Development Council.

Senator Singer is married and has four children.

Source: http://singer.senatenj.com/

View ELEC Reports

View Recent Stories

Legislative Staff:

Chief of Staff: Veronica Schubert

Scheduler: Michelle Porter

District Office:

2110 West County Line Rd.

Jackson, NJ 08527

Phone: (732) 901-0702

Fax: (732) 901-0587

Facebook

Twitter