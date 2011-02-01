Politics

The Winningest Names in Football

Super Bowl Winning Coach Losing Coach
I Vince (Lombardi) Hank (Stram)
II Vince (Lombardi) John (Rauch)
III Weeb (Ewbank) Don (Shula)
IV Hank (Stram) Bud (Grant)
V Don (McCafferty) Tom (Landry)
VI Tom (Landry) Don (Shula)
VII Don (Shula) George (Allen)
VIII Don (Shula) Bud (Grant)
IX Chuck (Noll) Bud (Grant)
X Chuck (Noll) Tom Landry
XI John Madden Bud (Grant)
XII Tom (Landry) Red (Miller)
XIII Chuck (Noll) Tom (Landry)
XIV Chuck (Noll) Ray (Malavasi)
XV Tom (Flores) Dick (Vermeil)
XVI Bill (Walsh) Forrest (Gregg)
XVII Joe (Gibbs) Don (Shula)
XVIII Tom (Flores) Joe (Gibbs)
XIX Bill (Walsh) Don (Shula)
XX Mike (Ditka) Raymond (Berry)
XXI Bill (Parcells) Dan (Reeves)
XXII Joe (Gibbs) Dan (Reeves)
XXIII Bill (Walsh) Sam (Wyche)
XXIV George (Seifert) Dan (Reeves)
XXV Bill (Parcells) Marv (Levy)
XXVI Joe (Gibbs) Marv (Levy)
XXVII Jimmy (Johnson) Marv (Levy)
XXVIII Jimmy (Johnson) Marv (Levy)
XXIX George (Seifert) Bobby (Ross)
XXX Barry (Switzer) Bill (Cowher)
XXXI Mike (Holmgren) Bill (Parcells)
XXXII Mike (Shanahan) Mike (Holmgren)
XXXIII Mike (Shanahan) Dan (Reeves)
XXXIV Dick (Vermeil) Jeff (Fisher)
XXXV Brian (Billick) Jim (Fassel)
XXXVI Bill (Belichick) Mike (Martz)
XXXVII Jon (Gruden) Bill (Callahan)
XXXVIII Bill (Belichick) John Fox
XXXIX Bill (Belichick) Andy Reid
XL Bill (Cowher) Mike (Holmgren)
XLI Tony (Dungy) Lovie (Smith)
XLII Tom (Coughlin) Bill (Belichick)
XLIII Mike (Tomlin) Ken (Whisenhunt)
XLIV Sean (Payton) Jim (Caldwell)
XLV Mike (?) Mike (?)
