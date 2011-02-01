The Winningest Names in Football

|Super Bowl
|Winning Coach
|Losing Coach
|I
|Vince (Lombardi)
|Hank (Stram)
|II
|Vince (Lombardi)
|John (Rauch)
|III
|Weeb (Ewbank)
|Don (Shula)
|IV
|Hank (Stram)
|Bud (Grant)
|V
|Don (McCafferty)
|Tom (Landry)
|VI
|Tom (Landry)
|Don (Shula)
|VII
|Don (Shula)
|George (Allen)
|VIII
|Don (Shula)
|Bud (Grant)
|IX
|Chuck (Noll)
|Bud (Grant)
|X
|Chuck (Noll)
|Tom Landry
|XI
|John Madden
|Bud (Grant)
|XII
|Tom (Landry)
|Red (Miller)
|XIII
|Chuck (Noll)
|Tom (Landry)
|XIV
|Chuck (Noll)
|Ray (Malavasi)
|XV
|Tom (Flores)
|Dick (Vermeil)
|XVI
|Bill (Walsh)
|Forrest (Gregg)
|XVII
|Joe (Gibbs)
|Don (Shula)
|XVIII
|Tom (Flores)
|Joe (Gibbs)
|XIX
|Bill (Walsh)
|Don (Shula)
|XX
|Mike (Ditka)
|Raymond (Berry)
|XXI
|Bill (Parcells)
|Dan (Reeves)
|XXII
|Joe (Gibbs)
|Dan (Reeves)
|XXIII
|Bill (Walsh)
|Sam (Wyche)
|XXIV
|George (Seifert)
|Dan (Reeves)
|XXV
|Bill (Parcells)
|Marv (Levy)
|XXVI
|Joe (Gibbs)
|Marv (Levy)
|XXVII
|Jimmy (Johnson)
|Marv (Levy)
|XXVIII
|Jimmy (Johnson)
|Marv (Levy)
|XXIX
|George (Seifert)
|Bobby (Ross)
|XXX
|Barry (Switzer)
|Bill (Cowher)
|XXXI
|Mike (Holmgren)
|Bill (Parcells)
|XXXII
|Mike (Shanahan)
|Mike (Holmgren)
|XXXIII
|Mike (Shanahan)
|Dan (Reeves)
|XXXIV
|Dick (Vermeil)
|Jeff (Fisher)
|XXXV
|Brian (Billick)
|Jim (Fassel)
|XXXVI
|Bill (Belichick)
|Mike (Martz)
|XXXVII
|Jon (Gruden)
|Bill (Callahan)
|XXXVIII
|Bill (Belichick)
|John Fox
|XXXIX
|Bill (Belichick)
|Andy Reid
|XL
|Bill (Cowher)
|Mike (Holmgren)
|XLI
|Tony (Dungy)
|Lovie (Smith)
|XLII
|Tom (Coughlin)
|Bill (Belichick)
|XLIII
|Mike (Tomlin)
|Ken (Whisenhunt)
|XLIV
|Sean (Payton)
|Jim (Caldwell)
|XLV
|Mike (?)
|Mike (?)