Toll collectors going the way of the milkman: Christie

A woman who collects tolls on the Garden State Parkway asked Gov. Chris Christie at his town hall meeting in West Deptford Thursday if the labor unrest at the Turnpike Authority would be settled or spread, and Christie gave her the hard answer.

“It’s just going to be one of those jobs that’s just not going to be there anymore,” he said. “I wish I could say to you, ‘You’re job’s going to be safe, you’re going to be fine.’ You’re not.”

Cars will either be using electronic passes or be billed based on a picture of their license plate, he said. Bottom line: that’s savings.

“I’m sorry that’s affecting you personally, but I wanted to (be honest) and tell you the truth.”