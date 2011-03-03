Assembly override bid fails

A bill to override Gov. Chris Christie’s veto of the “Back to Work NJ Program” failed by a vote of 45-32.

Assembly Leader Joseph Cryan said one bill was based on a Georgia program, where many receive work within six weeks of enrolling in the program.

Assemblyman Jon Bramnick, R-21, said not enough people give Christie credit for moving the economy.

He said Christie also understands fiscal discipline. Bramnick disagrees with the perception that Christie is not for creating jobs.

“That is clearly not believable,” he said.

“We stand with living folks…to find a job,” Cryan said.

Assemblyman Alex DeCroce, R-26, said similar bills were proposed in the past.

“They were never given any credence,” he said.