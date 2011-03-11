Average property tax payment up 4%

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) today issued the 2010 Property Tax Data and Statewide Spending Summary. And while the data show that municipal spending dropped, the average property tax bill jumped 4.1% during that span.

“The reduction in spending at the local government level shows the Christie Administration’s efforts to reform the way municipalities, school districts and counties operate are leading to quantifiable results,” said DCA Commissioner Lori Grifa. “We are slowly, but capably laying a foundation for an affordable and prosperous New Jersey.”

In addition, the taxable value of an average residential property went up from $290,502 in 2009 to $298,057, an increase of 2.6 percent.

But the number that garnered the most attention from Democrats was the jump in the average residential property tax, which rose from $7,281 in 2009 to $7,576, a 4.1 percent hike. That coupled with a 4 percent bost in the overall tax levy, which rose to $25 billion last year had Democrats again looking to dispel the myth of the budget busting governor.

Assembly Majority Leader Joe Cryan quickly responded to the data pointing out that the spending drop came only after a $1.4 billion cut in state aid to schools and municipalities: “At least now we can stop the ridiculous myth that Gov. Christie didn’t raise taxes,” he said in a release. “It’s now a proven fact that Gov. Christie gave New Jerseyans their highest property tax increases since 2007.”

“That’s unfortunate, but not surprising considering the governor’s cuts in state aid to education and towns and his elimination of 2010 property tax rebates.”

For the year, Bergen County residents paid the highest average tax bill at just over 10 percent, while residents of Cumberland County had the lowest average bill at $3,456.

Atlantic City had the highest value of taxable property at over $20 billion, which amounts to over 2 percent of the state’s total of $983 billion.

Mantaloking Borough in Ocean County had the highest average residential property value at $3.3 million, followed by Deal Borough in Monmouth County at $2.9 million and Alpine Borough in Bergen at $2.6 million. The highest average tax payment was claimed by Tavistock Borough in Camden County at $20,565, followed by Loch Arbour Village in Monmouth County at $19,904 and Millburn Township in Essex County at $19,441.

The highest total school levy was claimed by Edison Township at pver $181 million. Woodbridge Township, also in Middlesex County was a distant second at $154 million, followed by Cherry Hill Township in Camden County at $148 million.

The 2010 Property Tax Data and Statewide Spending Summary are available on the DCA’s website at: http://www.nj.gov/dca/lgs/taxes/taxmenu.shtml.