Assemblyman Daniel R. Benson, (D-14), of Hamilton on Tuesday announced the opening of his new district office in Hamilton Square at 3691A Nottingham Way in the Shoppes at Nottingham Village Square (adjacent to the Cookie Cottage).

Office hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents can also call Benson at (609) 631-0198 or email him at AsmBenson@njleg.org.

An open house will be held Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m.