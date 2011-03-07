Boards of Election, and other Christie direct appointments

Today, Governor Chris Christie submitted the following direct appointments with the Secretary of State’s Office:

UNION COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

Reappoint Marie Oakie (Hillside, Union)

Reappoint Mary Ellen Harris (Kenilworth, Union)

 

On Friday, March 4, 2011, Governor Christie submitted the following direct appointments with the Secretary of State’s Office:

NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Officer or Employee of the Executive Branch of State Government

Appoint Matthew McDermott (Cranford, Union)

CAPE MAY COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

Reappoint John B. Feeley (Sea Isle City, Cape May)

Reappoint Hobart Sapp ( Marmora, Cape May)

Appoint Edward W. Taylor (Cape May Court House, Cape May)

HUNTERDON COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

Reappoint Christine M. Yates (Glen Gardner, Hunterdon)

Reappoint Stewart P. Palilonis (Lambertville, Hunterdon)

MONMOUTH COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

Appoint Mary C. DeSarno (Wall, Monmouth)

Reappoint Jo-Ann Dinan (Hazlet, Monmouth)

SALEM COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

Reappoint Florence A. Butler (Mannington, Salem)

Reappoint Carol Ann Waddington (Pennsville, Salem)

SOMERSET COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

Appoint Daniel Glicklich (Somerset, Somerset)

Reappoint Anthony DeCicco ( Raritan, Somerset) 

WARREN COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

Reappoint Gloria A. Decker (Phillipsburg, Warren)

Reappoint Harry E. Brown (Hackettstown, Warren)

Reappoint Anthony W. Wyhopen (Belvidere, Warren)

 

On Wednesday, March 2, 2011, Governor Christie submitted the following direct appointments with the Secretary of State’s Office:

ATLANTIC COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

Reappoint Maureen G. Bugdon (Mays Landing, Atlantic)

Reappoint Bernice Couch, M.H.S. (Pleasantville, Atlantic)

BERGEN COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

Appoint Rosina Romano (South Hackensack, Bergen)

BURLINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

Reappoint Larry Chatzidakis (Mount Laurel, Burlington)

Reappoint Joseph P. Dugan (Maple Shade, Burlington)

CAMDEN COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

Reappoint Novella Starks Hinson, M.H.S. (Camden, Camden)

Reappoint Robert J. Venuti (Haddon Township, Camden)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

Appoint John L. Bunting (Bridgeton, Cumberland)

Reappoint Harry A. Peek (Millville, Cumberland)

Reappoint Nancy Sungenis (Bridgeton, Cumberland)

ESSEX COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

Reappoint Frances Adubato (Newark, Essex)

Reappoint Michael Carson (Newark, Essex)

HUDSON COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

Reappoint Lavivanan A. Webb (Jersey City, Hudson)

Appoint Marie Day (Jersey City, Hudson)

MERCER COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

Appoint Paul M. Donini, Esq. (Ewing, Mercer)

Reappoint Peter D. Nichols (Hopewell, Mercer)

MIDDLESEX COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

Appoint Jason Hawrylak, Esq. (Parlin, Middlesex)

Reappoint Donald Katz, Esq. (East Brunswick, Middlesex)

MORRIS COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

Reappoint George T. Hanley, Esq. (East Hanover, Morris)

Reappoint the Honorable John R. Sette (Morristown, Morris)

SUSSEX COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

Reappoint Deborah Wirths (Wantage, Sussex)

Appoint Richard Conklin (McAfee, Sussex)

