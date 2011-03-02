Camden Dems hit with ELEC penalty

The Camden County Democratic Committee and Treasurer Christopher T. Morris were slapped with a penalty Wednesday by the state’s campaign finance watchdog.

The Election Law Enforcement Commission hit the committee with a $2,500 penalty for improper filing of in-kind contributions from 2004 and 2005.

The penalty was dropped from $3,125.

The complaint stems from in-kind contributions from two Limited Liability Companies reported by the committee on three separate 2005 reports. The two LLCs, Garden State Pavilions, LLC and Cherry Hill Properties I, LLC contributed in-kind donations worth a total of $65,623 to the party. According to the complaint, the committee disclosed the contribution from the LLCs and not from an underlying principal, partner or member of the LLC as required by law.

The party corrected the errors in amended reports filed in Feb. 2006.

The committee entered into a consent order with ELEC and paid the $2,500 penalty in January.