It's Free to Look: The View to End All Views

The Skylofts of 145 Hudson, described by Stribling as “Big, Bold, Beautiful Movie Star” apartments, certainly give you some bang for your buck. Located in the heart of Tribeca, “these apartments manage to be completely downtown with all the conveniences of uptown,” the listing promises. Each unit boasts 11-foot-plus ceilings, views of the skyline and the river, and classic finishes.

This $3.4 million condo affords access to a roof deck with 360-degree views, and a 24/7 attended lobby. Not to mention the open kitchen and “muscular” entertainment space, symmetrically winged bedroom suites, multi-purpose room and laundry/utility room, oh my!

Walls of casement windows will make you never want to leave your living room, and even the dressing room has a spectacular east view—perfect for gazing while changing.

