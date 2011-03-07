Jewish group urges U.S. to stop buying oil from “despotic regimes”

TRENTON – The head of the American Jewish Committee encouraged lawmakers to look into sources of renewable energy Monday, saying the United States must break its habit of buying oil from “undemocratic and despotic regimes.”

“With a 20 million barrel per day oil habit, the United states consumes a quarter of the world’s oil,” said Allyson Gall, director of the state AJC, a group that represents some 4,000 members. “America sends abroad an average of $800 million a day for petroleum.”

She said AJC has encouraged the use of renewable energy for years and also supports such sustainability measures as car pooling, public transportation and the use of fuel efficient vehicles.

Gall said AJC has previously supported the Global Warming Response Act.