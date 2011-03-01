Newark NAACP blasts Booker

The Newark Branch of the NAACP denounced what they describe as Mayor Cory Booker’s plan to call for “greater transparency” about private contributions to a fund for Newark public schools in tonight’s State of the City address.

Such an exhortation would be hypocritical, says the NACCP, which supplied documents showing that in January the group requested – and the mayor’s office denied – an “open public records” disclosure of documents related to the mayor’s effort to match a $100 million donation from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Sharon Krengel, of the Education Law Center said Booker’s office cited “executive privilege” and claimed that any “conversations regarding a grant, contribution, donation, gift and/or pledge of $100 million made by Facebook CEO founder Mark Zuckerberg that may have taken place between Mayor Cory Booker and any other person…were not made in the course of the Mayor’s official duties and are therefore exempt from OPRA.”

The Booker administration denied there is a contradiction between word and deed here.

“I don’t know why they would send an OPRA to the city about a private foundation,” said Mo Butler, Booker’s chief of staff. “And anyway, all those donors were disclosed in the Wall Street Journal last fall. They haven’t been secretive. The mayor tonight is reaffirming his commitment to transparency.”

Below is a reprint of what Krengel says is the NAACP’s OPRA request…

“Please provide all emails, correspondence or other documents, whether electronic or paper, to and/or from Mayor Cory Booker, his staff, and/or any employee of the City of Newark related to a) the grant, donation, contribution, gift and/or pledge of $100 million made by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to support the Newark Public Schools, and b) to the solicitation and/or receipt of matching funds for the Zuckerberg grant, donation, contribution, gift and/or pledge, from June 1, 2010 until present.

“This request shall include, but not be limited to, all emails, correspondence and other documents between Mayor Booker, his staff, and any employee of the City of Newark, and the following persons:

Mark Zuckerberg and/or his staff or any person employed by, or affiliated with, Facebook;

Governor Christopher Christie and/or his staff;

Former Education Commissioner Bret Schundler and current Acting Education Commissioner Rochelle Hendricks, his/her staff, or any other employee of the NJ Department of Education;

The Newark Public Schools, its employees, and/or members of the Newark Public Schools Advisory Board;

Any member of Newark City Council and/or his/her staff;

The Start Up: Education Foundation, Jennifer Holleran, and/or any person employed by, or affiliated with the Foundation

Any member of the New Jersey Legislature and/or his/her staff;

Oprah Winfrey and/or any person employed by and/or affiliated with Ms. Winfrey;

Pershing Square Foundation, the Gates Foundation, Bill and Melinda Gates, Eagle Capital Management, William Ackman, Beth and Ravenel Curry, and/or any other foundation, corporation, limited partnership, other organization or individual;

Any staff, employee, trustee, or other person associated with the Partnership for Education in Newark (“PENewark”); and

Any staff, employee, trustee, or other person associated with the Newark Charter School Fund.”