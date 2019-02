Some of the buzz here at the Helfrich Hotel in New Brunswick is in response to the imminent news that state Sen. Ronald L. Rice (D-28) of Newark plans to release his own redistricting map.

“I’ve got a map completed,” Rice acknowledged on a call from PolitickerNJ.com.

He said he intends to release it soon, in advance of the April 3rd deadline, and certainly before the redistricting issue ends up in court, which is another conversation actively circulatiing in these halls now.