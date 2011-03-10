Veteran Statehouse reporter Mark Magyar and law firm goliath Donald Scarinci authored “Redistricting and the Politics of Reform,” which The Independent Center, Inc. published last year in time for 2011 redistricting.

Magyar (pictured above signing a copy of his and Scarinci’s book for PolitickerNJ.com) was at the Statehouse this afternoon to hear testimony before the redistricting commission.

Below is a column Magyar and Scarinci wrote last year for this website.

http://www.politickernj.com/42952/redistricting-and-politics-reform