Sierra Club says N.J. has great opportunity to wean itself from coal, other fossil fuels

New Jersey has “a great opportunity” to wean itself from using coal energy and other fossil fuels, as the renewable energy programs over the past few years have been very successful in creating jobs, reducing energy bills and cleaning the environment.

That was the message from Sierra Club officials during a Tuesday afternoon conference call discussing a new report showing that the Northeast region, particularly New Jersey, has made major strides in implementing solar and wind technology projects and investments.

It ranks second in the country in using solar technology, with some 400 commercial businesses using it. It is also among the top states for venture capitalists and investments for research and development.

“We’re in a great position,” said Christine Guhl, a field organizer with Sierra Club who works on the From Coal to Clean Energy Campaign.

Jeff Tittel, director of Sierra Club’s New Jersey Chapter, said four wind technology companies will soon set up shop in the Garden State. The investment has been particularly notable given the times.

“It’s happening at a time when the economy is sluggish,” he said.

Sierra Club officials said that about 14 percent of New Jersey’s energy comes from coal technology, mainly through power plants.

They said the goal should be to continue remaining on the renewable energy bandwagon. However, they fear recent decisions by the state threaten that path.

Gov. Chris Christie siphoned some $463 million worth of clean energy-dedicated funds last year and is planning to divert $66 million for the proposed budget, Tittel said.

Also, the new energy master plan calls for reducing clean energy subsidies and building more power plants using fossil fuels.

A spokesman for Christie wasn’t immediately available for comment.

There are many benefits for the Northeast region to continue pursuing clean energy initiatives, which Sierra Club officials outlined in a new report, titled “A Clean Northeast.” They include:

*The creation of 96,000 jobs;

*A savings of $1.5 billion from not having to import coal and reduced costs in health care;

*Stable electric bills

*A reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by 65 percent from the electric section in 2030.

“Our programs are working,” Tittel said. “We’re lowering our energy demand. We don’t need fossil fuel projects coming to New Jersey.”

Mike Jennings, a spokesman for Public Service Electric & Gas, said later Tuesday that two recently constructed coal-powered plants reduce emissions and provide electricity to many customers.

PSE&G spent about $1.5 billion to construct the two power plants in Hamilton Township in Mercer County and Jersey City in Hudson County.

“They are among the cleanest in the nation,” Jennings said. “They are necessary for the reliability of electricity.”

Jennings said that about 800 people were hired at each site to build the plants.