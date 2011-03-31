Sources: that slow car prowling the streets in Paterson is Girgenti – house hunting

Sources say state Sen. John Girgenti (D-35) of Hawthorne is prepared to pull up stakes and settle in his birth place, the Silk City, if redistricting commissioners here at the Heldrich end up wrenching the map out from underneath him.

Democrats are entertaining a map that would push Girgenti into suburbia away from the security blanket of heavily Democratic Paterson. The veteran Passaic County senator would face state Sen. Bob Gordon (D-Fair Lawn).

“I hear there’s an apartment above the Brownstone,” cracked a Democratic Party insider as he raced up the second floor hallway of the Heldrich where another door was rapidly opening and closing.

If redistricting forces Girgenti back into Paterson proper, that could prod the 35th District senator into a showdown with Assemblywoman Nellie Pou (D-North Haledon) for the senate seat.