Baskerville-Richardson has 40 votes on Padilla as advisory board election hangs in balance

NEWARK – With two districts and provisional ballots remaining to be counted, Antoinette Baskerville-Richardson leads Tave Padilla by 40 votes, according to Essex County Clerk Chris Durkin.

“There are two outstanding districts,” Durkin told PolitickerNJ.com this morning.

One district is in the north Central Ward and one is in the South Ward.

Running on the slate affiliated with North Ward Democratic leader Steve Adubato, Padilla is a North Ward brand. Baskerville-Richardson has the backing of most – nearly all, in fact – African American leaders from the South, West and Central wards.

Board workers from the last two polling places never returned to the clerk’s office last night. Durkin said he does not anticipate having a result until at least Monday, when his office will tally the provisional ballots.