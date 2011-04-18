BREAKING: No Breaking News Merits Pulitzer this Year

No Pulitzer Prize was awarded for breaking news this year. We’re thinking we, the media, blew it by incorrectly breaking the death of an elected official and outsourcing our breaking news to entire nations-in-revolt of citizen journalists. Then again, ProPublica won for an investigation which never appeared in print and social networking featured prominently in the winning fiction, A Visit From the Goon Squad, so maybe the Internet hasn’t completely murdered the written word. Oh but we all just crashed the Pulitzer website. Call it a wash. Full awards below.

PUBLIC SERVICE – Los Angeles Times

BREAKING NEWS REPORTING – No Award

INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING – Paige St. John of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune

EXPLANATORY REPORTING – Mark Johnson, Kathleen, Gallagher, Gary Porter, Lou Saldivar and Alison Sherwood of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

LOCAL REPORTING – Frank Main, Mark Konkol and John J. Kim of the Chicago Sun-Times

NATIONAL REPORTING – Jesse Eisinger and Jake Bernstein of ProPublica

INTERNATIONAL REPORTING – Clifford J. Levy and Ellen Barry of The New York Times

FEATURE WRITING – Amy Ellis Nutt of The Star-Ledger, Newark, N.J.

COMMENTARY – David Leonhardt of The New York Times

CRITICISM – Sebastian Smee of The Boston Globe

EDITORIAL WRITING – Joseph Rago of The Wall Street Journal

EDITORIAL CARTOONING – Mike Keefe of The Denver Post

BREAKING NEWS PHOTOGRAPHY – Carol Guzy, Nikki Kahn and Ricky Carioti of The Washington Post

FEATURE PHOTOGRAPHY – Barbara Davidson of the Los Angeles Times

FICTION – “A Visit from the Goon Squad” by Jennifer Egan (Alfred A. Knopf)

DRAMA – “Clybourne Park” by Bruce Norris

HISTORY – “The Fiery Trial: Abraham Lincoln and American Slavery” by Eric Foner (W. W. Norton & Company)

BIOGRAPHY – “Washington: A Life” by Ron Chernow (The Penguin Press)

POETRY – “The Best of It: New and Selected Poems” by Kay Ryan (Grove Press)

GENERAL NONFICTION – “The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer” by Siddhartha Mukherjee (Scribner)

MUSIC – “Madame White Snake'” by Zhou Long, premiered on February 26, 2010 by the Boston Opera at the Cutler Majestic Theatre.

