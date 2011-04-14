Conservative Party Honors Peter Vallone Jr.

Eyebrows are being raised in Queens Democratic circles today after word went out that Queens Councilman Peter Vallone Jr. was honored last night for a “leadership award” by the Queens Conservative Party.

Vallone is exploring a run for the Queens borough presidency or the district attorney after he is term-limited out in 2013.

“Why would he do that? This borough is 80 percent Democratic,” said one borough pol. “If I was running against him I would nail that to a piece of literature in a heatbeat.”

Vallone joked that he had to tell the crowd of Conservatives at the Roma View in Howard Beach that they hadn’t walked into the wrong room when they saw that he would be receiving an award from their party.

“I have proudly carried the Conservative Party banner into everyone of my elections and I share many of their goals which include smaller and more efficient government, less taxes, and most importantly, safer streets,” he said.

Vallone said that they were many Democrats who advised him against accepting the award.

“I think people know me, know that I am a very independent thinker and I am also one of the few conservative Democrats left,” he said.

Vallone added that he was unconcerned how his dalliance with the Conservative Party would affect his future election prospects.

“Maybe it does, maybe it doesn’t but that’s never affected any decisiosn I’ve made in the past.”