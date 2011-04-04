It's Free to Look: That Homey, Factory Feel

To all those minimalists out there, and those with a more “earthy” design aesthetic, 58 Walker Street is the home for you. Used for industrial purposes since 1869, the building was converted into five condos in 2000 and 2001. Sotheby’s calls them “luxury” units, even if it might take some time to feel at home.

The apartment’s 1,927 square feet and 12-foot ceilings give it a sense of airiness, and the kitchen has been outfitted with a Viking range, cherry cabinets and granite counters. Yet, the handy new amenities are coupled with bamboo flooring and all the exposed brick you could ever want (and then some), giving the condo a staunchly rustic feel.

Located in the Tribeca East Historic District just minutes from Soho, Chinatown and PS 397, this $2.2 million, industrial-chic home seems to be all about rugged practicality.

