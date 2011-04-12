Morning News Digest: April 12, 2011

By Missy Rebovich

Track Olympian Lewis launches LD 8 Senate campaign

Short on specifics but electric with energy, Olympic legend Carl Lewis of Medford bolted out of the blocks this afternoon with his formal entry into the 8th Legislative District race. (Pizarro, PolitickerNJ)

Rice: Lewis can beat Addiego

State Sen. Ronald L. Rice (D-28), leader of the African American Caucus, said he believes Olympic legend Carl Lewis can win in the 8th Legislative District and plans to help Lewis if Lewis wants his help. (Pizarro, PolitickerNJ)

Poll: More than half the country unable to form opinion about NJ Gov. Christie

He has appeared on national television dozens of times. He’s been

the subject of magnanimous profiles in national magazines and written about in

virtually every major newspaper in the country. (Method, Gannett)

Christie conditionally vetoes legislation related to wage concession agreements for teachers

Gov. Chris Christie Monday conditionally vetoed legislation related to wages and benefits for public school teachers in an effort to provide bring about changes to, as he described it, encourage shared sacrifice through labor agreement concessions. (Hester, New Jersey Newsroom)

Candidates file petitions to run for NJ State Legislature

Droves of Democrats and Republicans converged on Trenton Monday to

file petitions to run for the state Legislature, setting up contested primaries in

more than half of the revamped Senate and Assembly districts. (Symons, Gannett)

Election 2011: Where the Republicans can pick up Assembly seats

While political speculation has focused on the battle for control of the state Senate and the implications of that fight for Senate President Stephen Sweeney’s 2013 gubernatorial chances, Republicans have a better chance to gain seats in the Assembly. (Magyar, NJ Spotlight)

Essex Fells councilman to challenge for 27th District Senate seat

Essex Fells Councilman William Sullivan will run for state Senate as a Republican for a seat held by state Sen. Richard Codey (D-Essex), according to Codey. (Friedman, The Record)

Sara’s Law, named for Sayreville woman, is signed, creating next-of-kin registry

New Jersey is implementing a next-of-kin registry that will be used to notify families when a member is involved or injured in a motor vehicle accident. (Loyer, Gannett)

Pair of horse racing bills signed by Christie

Gov. Chris Christie signed a pair of bills Monday aimed at aiding New Jersey’s struggling horse racing industry. (The Associated Press)

Controversial proposal moves ahead, while BOE delays votes on other mandates

The state Board of Education yesterday moved quickly — and quietly — to buy the Christie administration some time in its review of the state’s rules and regulations for school districts. (Mooney, NJ Spotlight)

Environmentalists urge Christie to back the ban on “fracking”

With a deadline rapidly approaching, several environmental groups yesterday pressed the Christie administration to block new rules for natural gas drilling in the Delaware River Basin, saying they threaten the drinking water of 15 million people. (Johnson, NJ Spotlight)

Casino deregulation savings less than expected, New Jersey attorney general says

State Attorney General Paula Dow acknowledged Monday that savings from the transfer of casino regulatory powers to the Division of Gaming Enforcement are less than originally envisioned, raising the possibility that regulation costs may actually increase. (Fletcher, Press of Atlantic City)

NJSIAA report on Assemblyman John Burzichelli makes waves among athletic directors, State Commission of Investigation

Tension spread across the state Monday as officials from the State Commission of Investigation and athletic directors reacted to the aftermath of a special report compiled by the state’s governing body for high school athletics that criticized Assemblyman John Burzichelli (D-Gloucester) for plotting a state takeover behind the scenes. (Stanmyre and Friedman, The Star-Ledger)

Frelinghuysen to return to Washington, DC, after hip surgery

Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen is recovering from hip surgery but is expected to return to Washington, D.C., this week, his office said. (Staff, Gannett)

Parkway toll collectors’ union says it has offered significant concessions to Turnpike Authority in labor talks

The Garden State Parkway toll collectors’ union has offered significant concessions that would save the New Jersey Turnpike Authority “a lot of money,” an official with Local 196 of the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers said Monday. (Rouse, The Record)

Offer for Monmouth Park lease called strongest

Negotiations are picking up speed to turn the state-owned Monmouth

Park thoroughbred racetrack over to Morris Bailey, a horse owner and breeder who

recently acquired the Resorts Atlantic City casino. (Jordan, Gannett)

N.J. public university officials make case for more funding in effort to prevent large tuition hikes

The state’s four-year public colleges and universities expect to hold tuition increases below 10 percent next fall if Gov. Chris Christie’s budget proposal passes, higher education officials said today. (Heyboer, The Star-Ledger)

Monmouth County primary election filings

Partisan candidates seeking municipal office had until 4 p.m. Monday to file their petitions to run in the June 7 primary. Independent candidates are not included in this list as they have until primary day to file their petitions indicating they are seeking office in November’s general election. A few municipalities have nonpartisan elections. Below is a listing of candidates in most municipalities in Monmouth County. (Staff, Gannett)

Ocean County primary election candidate filings

Democratic and Republican candidates for municipal, county and state legislative offices had until Monday at 4 p.m. to submit petitions to run in the June 7 primary. Independent candidates for office have until the day of the primary to file petitions for the Nov. 8 general election. Some municipalities do not have partisan governments and do not have a primary election for local office. (Staff, Gannett)

Haddon Heights mayor won’t seek re-election

Haddon Heights Mayor Scott Alexander said Monday he will not seek re-election. (Rosen, Gannett)

Beachwood Mayor Jones won’t seek re-election after tumultuous four years

After nearly four tumultuous years in office, Mayor Ronald W. Jones Jr. announced he will not seek re-election in November. (Michels, Gannett)

Latest from State Street Wire

Daily State House Schedule

Christie conditionally vetoes bill aimed at funneling salary savings into jobs

Saying the bill could actually serve to deter wage and benefit concessions, Gov. Chris Christie today conditionally vetoed a bill that would require any savings from union concessions be used to avoid teacher layoffs. (Isherwood, State Street Wire)

School districts on track to save $25M through pooled energy puchases

As school officials prepare to sweat out the all-important budget vote later this month, one piece of good financial news has been making the rounds. (Isherwood, State Street Wire)

Discipline rate of problem physicians subject of hearing

A report that claims New Jersey is not disciplining enough problem physicians led to a Senate committee hearing Monday. (Mooney, State Street Wire)

Sports and Exposition Authority opens lease talks with developer for Monmouth Park Racetrack

The New Jersey Sports & Exposition Authority today announced that it would commence negotiations with Morris Bailey for the private leasing of Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport. (Staff, State Street Wire)

From the Back Room

Fulop allies stretch their legs in JC

The political allies of downtown Councilman Steve Fulop today filed to contest 130 Committee Seats in Jersey City across the entire city in every ward of the Hudson County urban behemoth. (Staff, PolitickerNJ)

Dow squelches persistent rumor of a planned exit

Adamant that it’s just the rumor that won’t die, Attorney General Paula Dow said she’s not going anywhere. (Carroll, PolitickerNJ)

Opinion

Grand Old Party got its pockets picked again

You might recall that upon the release of the new legislative map last week, I put in a call to a guy from Middlesex County named Bob Brown and asked about whether he’d run in the gerrymandered district into which his town had been inserted. (Mulshine, The Star-Ledger)

Incentives act as catalyst for N.J.’s biotech industry

With the national economy still struggling, Washington is consumed with finding a solution to our economic woes that will sustain economic growth and create jobs. (Peltz, NJBIZ)

