Racing, simulcasting to continue at Meadowlands, Christie says

With ongoing negotiations between real estate developer Jeff Gural and the Meadowlands Racetrack unions, and with a racing schedule kicking off next Saturday, Gov. Chris Christie made it official Friday afternoon: the gates will open on May 7.

“With significant progress being made toward Gov. Christie’s goal of establishing a self-sustaining racing industry, the May racing calendar at the Meadowlands Racetrack will proceed as scheduled,” Press Secretary Michael Drewniak said in an email. “New union agreements with concessions have been reached by Jeff Gural, but at this point it is clear that additional time is needed to complete work on the outstanding issues that remain.

“The live standardbred meet will open on May 7 and simulcasting will continue and both will be held until the end of May. The parties will continue discussions next week in an effort to try and resolve the remaining issues.”