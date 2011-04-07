Rutgers-Eagleton: Voters divided on vouchers

A Rutgers-Eagleton Poll released today shows voters split on charter schools.

Forty-four percent of all Garden State voters support increasing the number of charter schools in the state, while 42 percent oppose adding more charters, according to the poll. Fourteen percent say they don’t know if they support or oppose an increase. Black voters are stronger supporters: 52 percent favor more charter schools.

“As education issues continue to make headlines here, voters are mixed on their reactions,” said David Redlawsk, director of the Rutgers-Eagleton Poll and professor of political science at Rutgers University. “While there are traditional party-line differences, what really stands out is the difference between black and white voters. African-Americans, while otherwise not supportive of Gov. Christie, are generally behind his plans for charter schools and vouchers.”

A majority of the state’s white voters would prefer to send a child to a public school, but black voters prefer charter schools by a narrow margin. While only 31 percent of whites choose charters, 48 percent of blacks feel the same. Public schools are favored by whites, 51 percent to 43 percent. Black voters are also more likely than whites to support school choice vouchers which would allow children to attend private schools using taxpayer funding, 54 percent to 36 percent.

Results are from a Rutgers-Eagleton Poll of 773 registered voters conducted among both landline and cell phone households from March 28 to April 4, with a margin of error for the full sample of +/- 3.5 percentage points.