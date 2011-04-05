Veteran Singer girds for staredown with Kean

While state Sen. Robert Singer (R-30) believes his years of service as the mayor of Lakewood will help him, his status as a dual pension and salary collector could also give potential adversary state Sen. Sean Kean (R-11) of Wall a juicy target in a GOP Primary.

“I’m running,” Singer told PolitickerNJ.com, just as sources say Kean intends to run in a newly fashioned district now that runs right up the middle of both Republican senators’ current territory. A town of 94,000 people, Lakewood by itself takes up nearly half of the newly configured 30th District.

“We’re having talks right now to see what we can do,” said Singer, hinting at efforts to get Kean nestled under his wing as an Assembly candidate.

FInishing his first term in the state Senate, Kean won’t do it, said three sources close to the Wall-based legislator. He intends to run for re-election.

“If there’s a vote to do away with collecting pension and salary at the same time, I’ll choose one or the other at that time,” said Singer, when asked about his $37,000-plus pension and $49,000 Senate salary amid all the hoopla over Essex County Executive Joe DiVincenzo collecting both pension and salary after having retired last year.

The Ocean County senator now collects both, having retired as the mayor of Lakewood after 30 years in municipal government.

At a breakfast fundraiser this morning for Kean and state Sen. Diane Allen, (R-7), Edgewater Park, Gov. Chris Christie again reiterated his opposition to simultaneous salary and pension benefit collection.