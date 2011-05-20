Booker and Healy throw their support behind Lesniak in LD 20 battle

WEST ORANGE – A recognizable redheaded presence sat at a round table over a plate of breakfast in a rain-spattered Pal’s Cabin this morning when Newark Mayor Cory Booker arrived, bear-hugged him, and proceeded to make some supportive remarks to the small group of Democratic Party allies.

“Ray Lesniak is a big brother,” Booker said of the veteran 20th District state senator. “”He’s a mentor to me. And when it comes to standing up for the issues, whether it’s gay marriage or the abolition of the death penalty, he’s there.”

Booker also cited Lesniak’s commitment to urban renewal, and pointed to downtown Newark upgrades as “monuments to his fortitude.” Also in attendance, Jersey City Mayor Jerramiah Healy applauded Lesniak for his work on the hotel tax.

“You know how you know it’s a successful event – there’s more money than bodies here,” said Lesniak ally Michael Murphy, rubbing elbows with Carl Czaplicki and Victor Herlinsky.

It was no love-fest in a vacuum.

Lesniak’s in a Democratic Primary right now, running against the Elizabeth Board of Education-backed Jerome Dunn, who serves as assistant superintendent of the urban district served by the Union County power broker.

“A member of my kitchen cabinet,” said Booker.

A day after testifying to the Legislature, Healy amplified his call to Gov. Chris Christie to restore funding for Urban Enterprise Zones and women’s heathcare.

“A year ago, I told the governor at Drumthwacket that it’s a very important program and he said, ‘I agree with you, but you have to help me find the money,’” the mayor recalled. “Well, we just did (the estimated half a billion in revenues). This whole program is $90 million. I’m hoping the governor restores it.”

Rising from the table prior to both mayors’ remarks, Lesniak said he welcomed the support of Booker, Healy, and Essex County Democratic Chairman Phil Thigpen.

“I don’t want to be immodest, but their presence here signifies how important this election is to you that I stay in Trenton,” the senator said.

He admitted the decision-making process leading up to pulling the trigger on running this time was difficult, as he told both his running mate, Assemblyman Joe Cryan, (D-20), and others close to him that he was mulling not going again.

But he finally told himself, “Are you crazy? This is your passion.”